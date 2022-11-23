Nasdaq gives Aytu BioPharma 180-day extension to comply with bid price rule

Nov. 23, 2022 1:56 AM ETAytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Nasdaq has granted Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) a 180-day extension to regain compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement.
  • AYTU now has until May 22, 2023, to regain compliance.
  • The compliance will be regained if at any time until May 22, 2023, the bid price per share closes at or above $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days.
  • If the company does not comply with the minimum bid price requirement during the 180-day grace period than its shares are subject to delisting.
  • AYTU shares were trading +4.31% after-hours.

Comments

