Elior Group SA GAAP EPS of -€2.48, revenue of €4.45B

Nov. 23, 2022
  • Elior Group SA press release (OTCPK:ELORY): FY GAAP EPS of -€2.48.
  • Revenue of €4.45B (+20.6% Y/Y).
  • Group adjusted EBITA from continuing operations for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, amounted to a -€48M loss, an improvement over the -€64M loss posted in 2020-2021. The adjusted EBITA margin improved to -1.1% from -1.7% last year.
  • Outlook for 2022-2023 is as follows: At least 8% organic revenue growth; Adjusted EBITA margin of 1.5-2.0%; Capex between 1.5-1.7% of revenues.

  • Our ambitions for 2024 remain as follows: Average annual organic revenue growth of at least 7% over the next two years; Adjusted EBITA margin of around 4.0% in 2023-2024; Organic revenue growth / Capex as a percentage of revenues between 2x and 3x; Resumption of dividend payments for fiscal year 2023-2024.

