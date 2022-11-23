Azrieli Group ADR reports Q3 results
Nov. 23, 2022 3:02 AM ETAzrieli Group Ltd ADR (AZZRY), AZRGFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Azrieli Group ADR press release (OTCPK:AZZRY): Q3 same property NOI in Q3 is up 9% year-over-year.
- FFO in Q3 totaled some NIS 330M compared with around NIS 357M year-over-year.
- Net profit attributable to the shareholders was up around 76% totaling some NIS 330M compared with around NIS 187M last year.
- The average occupancy rate (excluding properties under lease-up) was 99% in the malls segment, 97% in the office space in Israel segment, and 98% in senior housing.
- During Q3, an 8.1% increase was recorded in store revenues in the malls compared with the same quarter last year.
