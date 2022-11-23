Azrieli Group ADR reports Q3 results

Nov. 23, 2022 3:02 AM ETAzrieli Group Ltd ADR (AZZRY), AZRGFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Azrieli Group ADR press release (OTCPK:AZZRY): Q3 same property NOI in Q3 is up 9% year-over-year.
  • FFO in Q3 totaled some NIS 330M compared with around NIS 357M year-over-year.
  • Net profit attributable to the shareholders was up around 76% totaling some NIS 330M compared with around NIS 187M last year.
  • The average occupancy rate (excluding properties under lease-up) was 99% in the malls segment, 97% in the office space in Israel segment, and 98% in senior housing.
  • During Q3, an 8.1% increase was recorded in store revenues in the malls compared with the same quarter last year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.