Skanska invests $296M in a multi-family development project in Seattle, Washington, USA
Nov. 23, 2022 3:22 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY), SKSBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) invests in Kaye, a multi-family development project in Seattle, Washington, USA.
- The project will feature underground parking and a ground floor with mixed-use space, and retail space.
- The total investment is $296M, about SEK 3B.
- The construction contract is worth $190M, about SEK 1.9B, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2022.
- Skanska will develop and build a 31-story, 324-unit Class A apartment building in Belltown, Seattle.
- Construction starts in December 2022, and completion is scheduled for the second quarter 2025.
