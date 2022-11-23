Skanska invests $296M in a multi-family development project in Seattle, Washington, USA

Nov. 23, 2022 3:22 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY), SKSBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) invests in Kaye, a multi-family development project in Seattle, Washington, USA.
  • The project will feature underground parking and a ground floor with mixed-use space, and retail space.
  • The total investment is $296M, about SEK 3B.
  • The construction contract is worth $190M, about SEK 1.9B, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2022.
  • Skanska will develop and build a 31-story, 324-unit Class A apartment building in Belltown, Seattle.
  • Construction starts in December 2022, and completion is scheduled for the second quarter 2025.

