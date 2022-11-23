Four Corners Property Trust acquires a Chili’s property from Seritage for $2.6M

Nov. 23, 2022 3:27 AM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) has acquired a Chili’s property for $2.6M from the Seritage transaction previously announced in October 2019 and expanded in August 2020.
  • The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Florida and is under a triple net lease.
  • The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.
  • This is the last property to be acquired from the previously announced portfolio transactions with Seritage.
  • Till date, FCPT has acquired a total of 27 properties for $80.8M from Seritage.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.