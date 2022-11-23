Four Corners Property Trust acquires a Chili’s property from Seritage for $2.6M
Nov. 23, 2022 3:27 AM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) has acquired a Chili’s property for $2.6M from the Seritage transaction previously announced in October 2019 and expanded in August 2020.
- The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Florida and is under a triple net lease.
- The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.
- This is the last property to be acquired from the previously announced portfolio transactions with Seritage.
- Till date, FCPT has acquired a total of 27 properties for $80.8M from Seritage.
Comments