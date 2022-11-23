General Motors intends to launch more than 15 electric vehicles model in China by 2025
- The U.S. automobile giant, General Motors (NYSE:GM) announced its plan to roll out more than 15 all-electric vehicles built on the Ultium platform in China by 2025 at Tech Day event on Tuesday.
- The company will have more than 1M electric vehicles capacity in China by then boosted by SAIC-GM two Ultium plants in Shanghai and Wuhan which will go into production by the end of this year.
- The company is bullish on its EV plans and profits after its investment on Ultium platform, which was launched on September 14, 2021 to cater the Chinese market and ongoing construction of domestic plants through a joint venture called Ultium Cells LLC with LG Energy Solution.
- The company's Ultium-equipped plant in Wuhan will go into production by the end of this year.
- SAIC-GM General Manager Wang Yongqing said, "AIC-GM will invest an additional 20 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) in smart electric vehicles and software on top of the planned 50 billion yuan investment."
- The Detroit automaker expects EV profits to be in-line with gas vehicles by 2025.
- At its investor day last week, the company boosted its cash flow outlook to $10B and $11B, up from prior view of $7B and $9B and narrowed the adjusted earnings range to between $13.5B and $14.5B vs. previous guidance range of $13B and $15B.
- Total capital expenditure is expected to be between $11B to $13B per year through 2025.
