Full Truck Alliance reports Q3 earnings beat; initiates Q4 guidance
Nov. 23, 2022 4:08 AM ETFull Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Full Truck Alliance press release (NYSE:YMM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.07 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $254.2M (+31.9% Y/Y) beats by $10.9M.
- Gross Transaction Value in the third quarter of 2022 reached $9.8B, an increase of 3.5% Y/Y.
- Fulfilled orders in the third quarter of 2022 reached 33.5 million, a decrease of 5.4% from 35.3 million in the same period of 2021.
- Average shipper MAUs in the third quarter of 2022 reached 1.85 million, an increase of 15.2% from 1.61 million in the same period of 2021.
- The company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB1.79 billion and RMB1.88 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 25.2% to 31.5% vs. estimated growth of 25% Y/Y.
