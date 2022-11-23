Raymond James client AUM rose 5% in October amid equity market appreciation
Nov. 23, 2022 4:15 AM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF), RJF.PB, RJF.PABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Raymond James Financial's (NYSE:RJF) client assets under administration rose 5% to $1.15T during the month of October, and declined 7% from a year earlier.
- "Client assets increased over the preceding month driven primarily by equity market appreciation and strong advisor retention and recruiting across our multiple affiliation options. Clients' domestic cash sweep balances decreased in October due to the payment of client quarterly fee billings and client cash sorting activity, which has continued in November", said Chair and CEO Paul Reilly.
- Private Client Group AUA declined to $1.09T as of October 31, up 5% M/M and declined 7% Y/Y.
- Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts were $618.2B at October 31, 2022, up 5% M/M and down 6% Y/Y.
- Bank loans, net, were $43.6B, up 1% from a month earlier and 72% higher than a year ago.
- Clients' domestic cash sweep balances of $63.4B at the end of October slipped 6% M/M and declined 5% Y/Y.
