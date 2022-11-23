Germany Manufacturing PMI above forecasts to 46.7 in November
- The S&P Global Flash Germany Manufacturing PMI increased to 46.7 in November of 2022 from 45.1 in October, beating market forecasts of 45.
- The services index dipped slightly to 46.4 from a final reading of 46.5 in October. The consensus forecast was for 46.2.
- Still, the reading pointed to the fifth consecutive month of contracting factory activity, as demand continues to be pressured from high inflation, preliminary estimates showed.
- The decline in new orders was less marked than in October and there were reports of improved material availability and an outright improvement in lead times on inputs for the first time since July 2020.
- "November's flash PMI survey doesn't alter the narrative that Germany is likely heading for a recession, but it does offer some hope that the contraction in the economy will perhaps be shallower than first feared," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
