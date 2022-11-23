French Services Sector unexpectedly contracts in November amid lower new orders
Nov. 23, 2022 4:29 AM ETEWQ, FLFRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The S&P Global France Services PMI fell to 49.4 points in November of 2022 from 51.7 points in October, worse than market expectations of 50.6 points, a flash estimate showed.
- The latest reading pointed to the first contraction in the country's services sector since March 2021.
- New business fell for the first time since August, amid weakening demand conditions due to high inflation with companies noting the adverse effect that high energy costs have had on the purchasing power of their customers.
- The flash November PMI figure for France's manufacturing sector rose to 49.1 points from 47.2 in October, beating forecast for 47.0 points.
- The flash November composite PMI figure - which comprises both the manufacturing and services sectors - fell to 48.8 points from 50.2 in October, below forecast of 49.5 points.
- ETFs: EWQ, FLFR.
