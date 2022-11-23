Eurozone Service Sector contracts in November
- The S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI stood at 48.6 in November 2022, unchanged from October's 21-month low and above market expectations of 48, a preliminary estimate showed.
- The latest reading pointed to a fourth consecutive month of contraction in the service sector, with the rate of decline remaining among the strongest since 2013, excluding COVID-19 lockdown months.
- New orders fell at a steeper rate and backlogs of work continued to decrease, while the pace of job creation slowed.
- ETFs: EWG, DAX, EWI, EWQ, GF, HEWG, EWGS, DXGE, DBGR, FGM, FLIY, FLFR, FLGR.
Comments