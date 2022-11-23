Eurozone Service Sector contracts in November

Nov. 23, 2022 4:35 AM ETEWG, GF, EWI, EWQ, EWGS, FGM, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, DAX, FLFR, FLGR, FLIYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI stood at 48.6 in November 2022, unchanged from October's 21-month low and above market expectations of 48, a preliminary estimate showed.
  • The latest reading pointed to a fourth consecutive month of contraction in the service sector, with the rate of decline remaining among the strongest since 2013, excluding COVID-19 lockdown months.
  • New orders fell at a steeper rate and backlogs of work continued to decrease, while the pace of job creation slowed.
