Viomi Technology Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.16, revenue of $96.4M
Nov. 23, 2022 5:26 AM ETViomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Viomi Technology press release (NASDAQ:VIOT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.16.
- Revenue of $96.4M (-35% Y/Y).
- Number of cumulative household users reached approximately 7.4M.
- CEO comment: "The uncertain economic environment continued to weigh on our sales during the third quarter. Going forward, we will concentrate on the following three aspects of operation optimization: (i) continuously refine our operational structure and implement disciplined cost control measures; (ii) expand channels and add premium offline merchants while rolling out more product categories in overseas markets; (iii) adhere to our solid development strategy with adequate funding reserves to support our operations. We have already significantly streamlined the number of SKUs and our operational optimization efforts have begun to bear fruit. Moving forward, we will continue to optimize our product portfolio, improve operation efficiency and enhance brand strength to bring long-term value to our users and shareholders."
