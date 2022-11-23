Flex LNG extends time charter deals for three LNG carriers
Nov. 23, 2022
- Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) has extended time charter deals for three ships with Cheniere Marketing International.
- The three LNG carriers Flex Endeavour, Flex Ranger and Flex Vigilant had around six years in aggregate of remaining firm charter period prior to the extension. The new deal extends the charter periods for up to an additional 19 years in aggregate. Cheniere early declared the original 1+1-year optional periods for all the three vessels.
- The minimum firm extension period for Flex Endeavour is 1,300 days from Q1-2027 to Q3-2030, while the for Flex Vigilant it is 1,600 days from Q2-2026 to Q4-2030.
- The Flex Ranger will be redelivered to Flex LNG (FLNG) in the period between March or April 2027 after completing her original 5.5-year charter with Cheniere.
- Shares of the shipping company were up 3% premarket
