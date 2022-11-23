Prosus Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11, revenue of $16.5B
Nov. 23, 2022 5:39 AM ETProsus N.V. (PROSY), PROSFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Prosus press release (OTCPK:PROSY): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.79.
- Group Revenue of $16.5B (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Ecommerce revenues, on an economic interest basis, grew 41% to $5.2B, driven by strong top-line growth across all four core segments.
- CEO comment: “We have shown strong execution and operational growth through a volatile and challenging time. To further scale our ecommerce businesses, we have made significant organic investment in OLX Autos, credit, convenience delivery and edtech, which will drive sustainable long-term value creation for the Group. The Group’s open-ended buyback of Prosus and Naspers shares is unlocking real value. We expect the benefits of the programme to compound over time. Looking ahead, we will work towards simplifying the Group’s structure and to crystallise value from our portfolio.”
