AbbVie Skyrizi gets approval in EU for expanded use in Crohn's disease

Nov. 23, 2022 5:43 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

AbbVie headquarters building facade of an American publicly traded biopharmaceutical company

Michael Vi

  • The European Commission (EC) approved the expanded use of AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Skyrizi to treat adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to conventional or biologic therapy.
  • The company said Skyrizi (risankizumab, 600 mg intravenous (IV) induction and 360 mg subcutaneous (SC) maintenance therapy) is the first specific interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor to treat this patient population in the EU.
  • Crohn's disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease which causes Inflammation in the digestive tract causing abdominal pain and diarrhea, among other symptoms.
  • In September, a panel of the European Medicines Agency's had recommended the approval of Skyrizi for this use.
  • The EC approval was backed by data from a global phase 3 program which includes three studies: ADVANCE induction, MOTIVATE induction and FORTIFY maintenance.

Comments (1)

