SuperCom to execute 1-for-10 reverse stock split
Nov. 23, 2022 5:46 AM ETSuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) has announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares.
- Shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 23, 2022. Every ten shares of the company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares will be automatically converted into one issued and outstanding ordinary share, and the par value per share of ordinary shares will be multiplied by ten.
- The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in SuperCom's equity, except to the extent that the reverse stock split would result in a stockholder owning a fractional share. It will reduce the number of SuperCom's (SPCB) outstanding shares from 41,980,101 shares to ~4,198,010 shares.
- Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom, stated: "We are pleased to announce this reverse stock split as we believe it is in the best interest of our shareholders and will help position SuperCom to attract fundamental institutional investors as we continue on our growth trajectory. The perceived overhang of trading below certain Nasdaq trading price thresholds has been a hindrance in our ability to attract larger investors, and we are happy to move forward clear of this hurdle"
- SPCB shares are up 14% premarket
