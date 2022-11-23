SNC-Lavalin prices $300M debentures offering

Nov. 23, 2022 5:58 AM ETSNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF), SNC:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCPK:SNCAF) has priced a private offering of $300M of 7.0% Series 7 unsecured debentures due June 12, 2026.
  • The Series 7 Debentures will be issued at par and closing is expected to occur on or about December 12, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. They will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 7.0%, payable in equal semi-annual instalments, in arrears, on June 12 and December 12 of each year until maturity, commencing on June 12, 2023.
  • The company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

