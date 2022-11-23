Secoo to implement ADS ratio change
Nov. 23, 2022 6:17 AM ETSecoo Holding Limited (SECO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) has announced plans to implement a change in the ratio of its American depositary shares to its Class A ordinary shares.
- The ratio will be changed from the current ratio of two (2) ADSs to one (1) Class A ordinary share to a new ratio of one (1) ADS to five (5) Class A ordinary shares, effective November 28, 2022.
- For the company's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split. The move will have no impact on the company's underlying Class A ordinary shares.
- Each ADS holder of record at the close of business on the date when the change in ADS ratio is effective will be required to surrender and exchange every ten (10) existing ADSs held then for one (1) new ADS.
- No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank.
