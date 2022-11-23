Organigram launches dried flower brand Holy Mountain
Nov. 23, 2022 6:20 AM ETOrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), OGI:CABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) said it launched Holy Mountain, which features an initial lineup of dried flower strains and enters the market with value pressed hash.
- With Holy, Organigram will now offer value-priced flower in an expanded range of sizes, starting with 3.5g offerings at launch, the company added.
- "Additionally, the 2g Pressed Hash Cube represents the newest hash product being produced at our Quebec-based hash facility located in the foothills of the Tremblant Mountain," said Eric Williams, senior director of marketing at Organigram.
- The company added that it also launched new value brand Wô Lá, which has the same value flower focus as Holy but created specifically for the Quebec market.
