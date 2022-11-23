Organigram launches dried flower brand Holy Mountain

Nov. 23, 2022 6:20 AM ETOrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), OGI:CABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Creative arrangement with marijuana, cannabis leaves against the pastel green background. Minimal nature concept.

Jasmina Stokic/iStock via Getty Images

  • Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) said it launched Holy Mountain, which features an initial lineup of dried flower strains and enters the market with value pressed hash.
  • With Holy, Organigram will now offer value-priced flower in an expanded range of sizes, starting with 3.5g offerings at launch, the company added.
  • "Additionally, the 2g Pressed Hash Cube represents the newest hash product being produced at our Quebec-based hash facility located in the foothills of the Tremblant Mountain," said Eric Williams, senior director of marketing at Organigram.
  • The company added that it also launched new value brand Wô Lá, which has the same value flower focus as Holy but created specifically for the Quebec market.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.