Deere GAAP EPS of $7.44 beats by $0.34, revenue of $14.35B beats by $890M
- Deere press release (NYSE:DE): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $7.44 beats by $0.34.
- Revenue of $14.35B (+39.6% Y/Y) beats by $890M.
- Net income for FY2023 to be in a range of $8B to $8.5B.
- “Deere is looking forward to another strong year in 2023 based on positive farm fundamentals and fleet dynamics as well as an increased investment in infrastructure,” May said. “These factors are expected to support healthy demand for our equipment. At the same time, we have confidence in the smart industrial operating model and our ability to deliver solutions that help our customers be more profitable, productive, and sustainable.”
