Xeris, Horizon team up to develop ready-to-use form of thyroid eye disease drug
Nov. 23, 2022 6:49 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), XERSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) said it entered a research collaboration and option agreement with Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) for XeriJect formulation of teprotumumab.
- Teprotumumab-trbw is sold as Tepezza in the U.S. to treat thyroid eye disease (TED).
- Under the agreement, Xeris will use its proprietary formulation technology platform XeriJect to develop an ultra-concentrated, ready-to-use, subcutaneous injection of teprotumumab.
- Horizon will have an option to license the Xeris technology.
- Xeris will receive an upfront payment, and may be entitled to receive development, regulatory, and sales-based milestones, plus royalties on sales.
- Details of the financial terms were not disclosed.
- "We are excited to announce our collaboration with Horizon for the development of a subcutaneous formulation of teprotumumab using our XeriJect technology to potentially enhance the patient experience and delivery of the treatment for Thyroid Eye Disease," said Xeris Chairman and CEO Paul Edick.
