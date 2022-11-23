Deere (NYSE:DE) rose 4% in premarket trading after the maker of tractors and agricultural machinery reported quarterly results that beat estimates.

The company said Q4 earnings rose to $7.44 a share from $4.12 a share a year earlier, beating the consensus estimate by $0.34. Revenue jumped about 40% from a year ago to $14.35 billion, beating estimates by $890 million.

The company forecast 2023 earnings to be in a range of $8.0 billion to $8.5 billion, compared with $7.13 billion this year.

“Deere is looking forward to another strong year in 2023 based on positive farm fundamentals and fleet dynamics as well as an increased investment in infrastructure,” John C. May, chairman and CEO of Deere (DE), said in prepared remarks. “These factors are expected to support healthy demand for our equipment."

Deere (DE) this year has risen 19%, contrasting with a 17% decline for the Standard & Poor's 500 index (SP500).