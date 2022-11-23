QuidelOrtho, OraSure among firms to win $803M defense contract for COVID tests
Nov. 23, 2022 6:56 AM ETQuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL), OSURBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Diagnostic product makers QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) were part of a group of companies to win an $803M worth contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for over-the-counter rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits.
- According to the agency's announcement on Tuesday, two other companies, alongside Quidel (QDEL) and OraSure (OSUR), have been selected to fulfill the contract after a competitive bidding process that led to 13 responses.
- Per the terms, the companies are required to complete the one-year contract for the customer Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) before Nov. 21, 2023.
- QuidelOrtho (QDEL) was established in May after San Diego, CA-based Quidel agreed to acquire the in vitro diagnostics company Ortho Clinical Diagnostics for a total equity value of ~$6B in December 2021.
