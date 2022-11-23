Supply chain issues have left Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) reliant upon an abandoned airfield to store vehicles it cannot ship, according to Reuters.

The outlet reported that the automaker is facing “unprecedented logistical issues” at present, adding to supply chain headaches. A lack of truck drivers and diminished overall truck and rail capacity continue to weigh on European automakers generally. A union source told Reuters that Stellantis produces about 1,100 cars per day at its French factory, but cannot ship about 300 vehicles in each of the autos produced each day due to logistical constraints.

Many manufacturers on the continent are only just getting their arms around parts shortages. For example, Stellantis (STLA) has paused production at numerous factories citing a shortage of semiconductors and other key inputs.