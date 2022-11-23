Johnson Matthey Non-GAAP EPS of 88.20p, revenue of £7.33B
Nov. 23, 2022 6:59 AM ETJohnson Matthey Plc (JMPLF), JMPLYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Johnson Matthey press release (OTCPK:JMPLF): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of 88.20p.
- Revenue of £7.33B (-13.8% Y/Y).
- Outlook: In Clean Air, supply chain disruption has eased through the first half and, whilst there is still uncertainty, we expect that automotive production volumes will improve further through the second half. For the year 2022/23, external data currently suggests auto production will be 4% higher than 2021/22, with volumes in the second half expected to be 4% higher than the first half.
- In Hydrogen Technologies we are investing to scale the business, to capture the significant opportunities that the rapidly growing hydrogen market presents. Consequently, we continue to expect a larger operating loss in 2022/23 than the prior year.
Comments