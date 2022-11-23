Mortgage applications rises 2.2% as interest rates edge lower

Nov. 23, 2022 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor

  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: +2.2% vs. +2.7% prior.
  • Purchase Index: +3% vs. +4.4% prior.
  • Refinance Index: +2% vs. -1.6% prior.
  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.67% compared with 6.90% in the prior week.
  • Refinance rates are 86% lower and purchase applications are lower by 41% than the same week one year ago.
  • “The decrease in mortgage rates should improve the purchasing power of prospective homebuyers, who have been largely sidelined as mortgage rates have more than doubled in the past year,” Joel Kan, an MBA economist, said in a release. “With the decline in rates, the ARM share [adjustable-rate] of applications also decreased to 8.8% of loans last week, down from the range of 10% and 12% during the past two months.”

