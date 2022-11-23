Designer Brands expands board size with two new additions
Nov. 23, 2022 7:03 AM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) announced two new appointments to its Board of Directors.
- Rich Paul and Tami Fersko were both added to the board as independent directors, effective immediately. Fersko was also named a member of both the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
- Rich Paul is the CEO and founder of KLUTCH Sports Group, the powerhouse agency representing some of the biggest athletes across major professional sports. In 2021, Paul and three former Nike executives formed a company called ADOPT, a creative agency focused on sport, wellness, nutrition, tech and other consumer facing products.
- Tami Fersko currently serves as the Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer for Centric Brands, a global leading lifestyle brand collective. Previously, Ms. Fersko served as President, LF Americas, a division of Li & Fung Limited, a $10 billion dollar Hong Kong based global supply chain corporation encompassing dual-gender, multi-classification private label portfolio servicing department store, mass, club, and off-price channels.
- Following the board appointments, the Designer Brands (DBI) board now has eleven members, eight of whom are independent.
