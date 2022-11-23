Takeda dengue vaccine gets FDA priority review
Nov. 23, 2022 7:16 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Takeda (NYSE:TAK) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted and granted the priority review for the Biologics License Application (BLA) it submitted for the investigational dengue vaccine candidate TAK-003.
- A live-attenuated vaccine, TAK-003, is currently undergoing the FDA review for the prevention of dengue disease in those aged 4 - 60 years.
- Under priority review, the FDA expects to take action on a marketing application within six months, unlike ten months in the standard review.
- A mosquito-borne viral disease, dengue is endemic in the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa.
- The company backs the BLA with data from the pivotal TIDES study in which TAK-003 met the primary endpoint, preventing dengue cases by ~80% at 12 months.
Comments