Takeda dengue vaccine gets FDA priority review

Nov. 23, 2022 7:16 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

FDA Headquarters - White Oak Campus

hapabapa

  • Takeda (NYSE:TAK) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted and granted the priority review for the Biologics License Application (BLA) it submitted for the investigational dengue vaccine candidate TAK-003.
  • A live-attenuated vaccine, TAK-003, is currently undergoing the FDA review for the prevention of dengue disease in those aged 4 - 60 years.
  • Under priority review, the FDA expects to take action on a marketing application within six months, unlike ten months in the standard review.
  • A mosquito-borne viral disease, dengue is endemic in the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa.
  • The company backs the BLA with data from the pivotal TIDES study in which TAK-003 met the primary endpoint, preventing dengue cases by ~80% at 12 months.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.