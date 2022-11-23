Deutsche Bank fired off a catalyst call buy idea on Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY) on Wednesday on the expectation for a short-term share price gain.

Analyst Mitch Collett and team turned bullish on Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY) as they hedged against Stoxx Food and Beverages in general ahead of the beer company's capital markets event on December 1-2.

The DB breakdown: "We believe the recent de-rating of Heineken relative to both brewing peers and European Staples leaves Heineken undervalued with the shares trading at a CY23 P/E of 16.6x (a 20% discount to European Staples) and offering a FCF yield of c. 5.0%."

Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY) showed a 0.47% drop in Wednesday afternoon trading in Amsterdam. Shares of Heineken are down 20.22% on a year-to-date basis.

Read a recent breakdown on Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY) stock from Seeking Alpha author Growth and Value Trading.