Credit Suisse shareholders approve issuing over 2.23B new shares in capital raise
Nov. 23, 2022
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) American depositary shares have dropped 4.7% in Wednesday premarket trading after the company's shareholders approved issuing over 2.23B new shares to raise ~CHF 4B ($4.2B) for the company's plan to restructure itself into a more streamlined bank.
- With a majority of 91.97% of votes represented, the shareholders approved a private placement of up to 462,041,884 newly issued shares to a number of qualified investors. In a second proposal, with a majority of 98.31% of votes represented, shareholders approved the capital increase through a rights offering to existing shareholders of up to 1.767B newly issued shares.
- Final terms of the rights offering are expected to be announced on Thursday, Nov. 24.
- In late October, Credit Suisse said it had received commitments from qualified investors to buy 462M new shares in the private placement. The rights offering is bigger than the 889M of new shares it had originally expected to issue.
