President Biden is taking a lead role in attempting to quell a potential strike among rail workers heading into year-end.

The rejection of a tentative deal by a number of unions has raised the risk of a rail strike into the holiday season. After working to broker the original agreement in mid-September, the White House is again seeking to mediate an agreement.

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Biden himself has taken a hands-on role in negotiating a deal.

“The President has said from the beginning, a shutdown is unacceptable because of the harm it would inflict on jobs, families, farms, businesses, and communities just across the country. And a majority of unions have voted to ratify the tentative agreement that we saw back in September,” Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre told reporters on Tuesday. “The President is indeed involved directly.”

The White House had previously mulled the use of emergency powers to avert a strike.

Related Tickers: Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), Canadian National Railway (CNI), CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).