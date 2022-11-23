Azenta enters $500M accelerated share repurchase agreement

Nov. 23, 2022 7:25 AM ETAzenta, Inc. (AZTA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement to buyback $500M of the its common stock as part of its $1.5B share repurchase authorization.
  • Under the ASR, the company will make an initial payment of $500M to JP Morgan Chase to receive an initial delivery of ~6.1M shares on November 28, 2022. The final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed by the end of the company's third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.
  • In addition to the ASR, the company plans to repurchase at least an additional $500M in common stock over the next year.

