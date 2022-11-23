FDA gets over 21K reports from Philips on faulty/suspected foam in 3 months

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it received more than 21,000 medical device reports (MDRs) between August and October from Philips (NYSE:PHG) related to faulty foam in certain ventilators and sleep apnea devices.

The FDA said that since April 2021, the agency has received more than 90,000 MDRs, including 260 reports of death, reportedly associated with the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam breakdown or suspected foam breakdown.

Between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31, more than 21,000 MDRs were received and there were 91 reports of deaths in the MDRs, according to the FDA.

However, Philips said that about 93% of the 90K MDRs filed since April 2021 are alleged technical malfunctions which do not involve serious injury, according to a report by Reuters.

Philips has been recalling certain certain ventilators, BiPAP machines, and CPAP machines because of potential health risks since June 2021.

The FDA had noted that the PE-PUR foam used in these devices to reduce sound and vibration can break down, which can cause foam or certain chemicals to be breathed in or swallowed by the person using the device. These issues could potentially result in serious injury.

Earlier this week, the company informed the FDA that its Respironics Trilogy ventilators reworked as a part of the June 2021 recall have two new potential issues.

Since June 2021 till Nov. 21, 2022 the company's stock has slumped ~75%. See chart here.

