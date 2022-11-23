Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) said Wednesday it plans to develop a larger-scale pilot plant for low-carbon iron-making after proving the effectiveness of a process to use raw biomass instead of metallurgical coal at a small-scale pilot plant in Germany.

Rio (RIO) said it is considering suitable locations for the construction of the specially designed continuous pilot plant with a capacity of one metric ton per hour; the planned cost of the pilot plant has not been disclosed.

The company's BioIron process uses raw biomass instead of coal as a reductant and microwave energy to convert iron ore from mines to metallic iron in making steel, and has the potential to support near-zero carbon emissions in steelmaking, Rio (RIO) said.

Rio (RIO) said it has been testing the process in Germany during the past 18 months in a project team with sustainable technology company Metso Outotec and the University of Nottingham.

Rio Tinto's (RIO) two biggest Australian iron ore rivals, BHP (BHP) and Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF), each have their own preferences of cutting emissions in steelmaking.

China's latest moves to shore up its economy recently helped lift iron ore prices to their highest levels in three and a half months.