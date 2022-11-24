Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving?
Nov. 24, 2022 3:38 AM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The stock market and the bond market will be closed for the federal Thanksgiving holiday.
- The stock market and the bond market will close early on Black Friday.
- Some history: The first Thanksgiving between the Mayflower pilgrims, who founded the Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts, and the Wampanoag tribe, is said to have taken place in 1621. Thanksgiving proclamations were made in subsequent years, and in 1789, George Washington declared November 26 "as a day of public thanksgiving and prayer, to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many and signal favors of Almighty God." Americans still observed the holiday on differing dates, so beginning in 1863, President Lincoln encouraged Americans to recognize the last Thursday of November as "a day of Thanksgiving." A few years later in 1870, Congress followed suit by passing legislation making Thanksgiving a national holiday.
