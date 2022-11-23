HP rises as analysts call 'future ready' plans an 'unexpected surprise' amid PC weakness

HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares rose on Wednesday as analysts looked past the mixed fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance and said the company's initiatives to be "future ready," including layoffs were an "unexpected surprise."

Citi analyst Jim Suva, who has a neutral rating and $31 price target, noted that the restructuring, which could impact as many as 6,000 out of a total 51,000 employees, could result in annualized cost savings of $1.4B by fiscal 2025.

"To put this in context, that is $0.50 of EPS help in [fiscal 2023] and over $1 of EPS exiting [fiscal 2025] and we believe is a big positive that investors did not expect," Suva wrote in a note to clients.

HP (HPQ) shares rose 2.4% to $30.09 in premarket trading, a day after investors responded favorably to competitor Dell's (DELL) earnings report and guidance.

In conjunction with its latest earnings results, HP (HPQ) announced job cuts by the end of fiscal 2025, saying it expects to reduce headcount between 4,000 and 6,000 employees.

On the earnings call, HP (HPQ) CFO Marie Myers said the job cuts were part of a plan that would cut costs and generate "run rate savings," adding that the company takes "[job] reductions very seriously," but that the steps were "critical to the long-term health" of the company.

She added that "headwinds to long-term growth" would likely be around for a while.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers, who has an underweight rating and $25 price target on HP (HPQ), noted that the company seems to be "[perpetually] restructuring," but would also look to protect its balance sheet and "temporarily reduce" its share buyback activity in 2023.

In addition to the job cuts and earnings results, HP (HPQ) said it was raising its quarterly dividend by 5% to 26.25 cents per share.