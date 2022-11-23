Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) continued to trade lower in the pre-market Wednesday as Citi downgraded the MedTech giant to Neutral from Buy, citing lower-than-expected revenue the company reported with its Q2 FY23 results yesterday.

Pointing to the topline miss, the analysts led by Joanne Wuensch note that "about half of the miss was macro, and half Medtronic-specific," with management attributing the underperformance to multiple factors, including forex headwinds, slower procedure recovery, and supply constraints.

"This was one of those quarters when investors (and we) question" Medtronic's (MDT) ability to achieve mid-single digit growth over time, they argued, noting that though the management has a grasp of the adverse factors that led to guidance cut, "the timing to resolution is less certain."

While the management appears to have controlled costs leading to the earnings beat, and despite new products in the pipeline, "it is getting harder for us to support the stock," the team wrote, lowering their price target to $85 from $108 per share.

Wall Street has remained bullish on Medtronic (MDT) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts in line with Seeking Alpha Author ratings. However, Seeking Alpha's Quant System, which consistently beats the market, rated MDT as a Hold since late 2021.