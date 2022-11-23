Porsche is overvalued, Bernstein says in 'Sell' initiation

Nov. 23, 2022

Porsche AG is “priced like a 911,” making it due for downside, according to Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska.

Roeska argued that the stock is currently “priced to perfection” as both investors and teh Street consensus overestimate its earnings power. As such, he initiated the stock at a Sell-equivalent with an €85 price target.

“Porsche AG can be an equity to own - but not now,” he said. “In 2023, cyclical headwinds and product delays will weigh on earnings. Post-IPO tailwinds, like index inclusion and lockups, will fade. Investors should rotate their exposure to other premium OEMs at significantly cheaper valuations and wait until 2023's headwinds have been incorporated.”

He added that he expects a weakening consumer and lingering inflationary impacts on costs, especially in Europe, to further cloud the stock’s trajectory. Frankfurt-listed shares of the automaker fell about 2% in the European afternoon session.

