New Gold (NYSE:NGD) said Wednesday it appointed current COO and Executive VP Patrick Godin as its new President and CEO, effective immediately, succeeding Renaud Adams.

Godin has been appointed to the company's board; Adams has stepped down as a director.

Godin joined New Gold (NGD) in May 2022 after serving as President and CEO of Stornoway Diamond; previously, he was VP and COO at Pretium Resources until the sale of the company to Newcrest Mining earlier this year.

Adams served as President and CEO since September 2018, after leading Richmont Mines as its President and CEO from 2014 until the company was sold to Alamos Gold in late 2017.

New Gold (NGD) is transitioning from a high-cost producer to a much lower-cost free cash-flow generator, Taylor Dart writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.