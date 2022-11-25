Is the stock market open on Black Friday?
Nov. 25, 2022 4:46 AM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Investors will get a chance to shop for shares for a limited time on Black Friday.
- The stock market will shut early, with low volumes and trading activity typically seen until the close at 1 p.m. ET. Bond markets will close an hour later, while metals and U.S. crude oil will settle at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.
- While a popular explanation, the origin of the term Black Friday does not refer to when retailers are expecting to into the black from red.
- "Back in the 1950s, police in the city of Philadelphia used the term to describe the chaos that ensued on the day after Thanksgiving, when hordes of suburban shoppers and tourists flooded into the city in advance of the big Army-Navy football game held on that Saturday every year," according to The History Channel.
- Retail earnings suggest holiday sales may be better than expected.
- See how to trade Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
- Don't forget to check out Seeking Alpha's comprehensive guide to stock market holidays.
Comments