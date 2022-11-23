Pipestone Energy to renew normal course issuer bid

Nov. 23, 2022 8:01 AM ETPipestone Energy Corp. (BKBEF), PIPE:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Pipestone Energy (OTCPK:BKBEF) has received TSX approval to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 13,936,907 common shares, representing 5% of its outstanding stock as at Nov 14, 2022.
  • The oil and gas exploration firm's inaugural NCIB, launched in November 2021, has been fully executed with the purchase and cancellation of 9,598,347 common shares for an average price of $4.44/share.
  • The renewed NCIB is scheduled to commence on Nov. 25, 2022 and is due to expire no later than Nov. 24, 2023. The total number of shares Pipestone is permitted to purchase is subject to a daily purchase limit of 156,214.
  • In addition, Pipestone has implemented a quarterly base dividend of $0.030/share, commencing in Q1 2023. The company also has previously announced its intention to launch a substantial issuer bid for up to $50M in Q1 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.