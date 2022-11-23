Pipestone Energy to renew normal course issuer bid
Nov. 23, 2022 8:01 AM ETPipestone Energy Corp. (BKBEF), PIPE:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Pipestone Energy (OTCPK:BKBEF) has received TSX approval to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 13,936,907 common shares, representing 5% of its outstanding stock as at Nov 14, 2022.
- The oil and gas exploration firm's inaugural NCIB, launched in November 2021, has been fully executed with the purchase and cancellation of 9,598,347 common shares for an average price of $4.44/share.
- The renewed NCIB is scheduled to commence on Nov. 25, 2022 and is due to expire no later than Nov. 24, 2023. The total number of shares Pipestone is permitted to purchase is subject to a daily purchase limit of 156,214.
- In addition, Pipestone has implemented a quarterly base dividend of $0.030/share, commencing in Q1 2023. The company also has previously announced its intention to launch a substantial issuer bid for up to $50M in Q1 2023.
Comments