4 stocks to watch on Wednesday: Deere, HP and more

Stocks are showing mild gains during Wednesday's premarket trading, as Wall Street gets ready for the final session before the Thanksgiving holiday. The major averages posted solid gains during the previous day and investors are looking forward to the release of the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting, due out in the afternoon. Here are some stocks to watch for Wednesday:

Deere ( NYSE: DE quarterly results. The farm equipment maker reported earnings that rose from last year and topped analysts' expectations. Revenue surged 40% to $14.4B, topping projections by $890M.

HP (HPQ) announced Q4 results that exceeded projections on both the top and bottom lines. The tech stalwart also revealed that it plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs by the end of 2025. Shares rose 3% in premarket action.

Nordstrom (JWN) lost ground before the opening bell, despite Q3 results that surpassed estimates. Investors worried about potential discounting at the retailer after the company said it was "right-sizing our inventory and mix." The stock dropped 8% in premarket action, more than reversing a rise of 6% seen in the previous session.

Manchester United (MANU) continued the gains it posted the previous day amid signals that the company was looking into a potential sale. Late Tuesday, the company confirmed that its board of directions has launched a process to explore strategic alternatives for the soccer club. The stock rose 9% in premarket trading, building on a nearly 15% advance posted on Tuesday.

