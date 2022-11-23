AB Foods rallies after attracting catalyst call from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank issued a catalyst call buy idea on Associated British Foods plc (OTCPK:ASBFY) on Wednesday.

Analyst Adam Cochrane and team pointed to UK consumer data that suggested a strong improvement in intention to spend with Primark which was noted to back up the strong market share data from Kantar and current trading as reported by Primark.

"The early indications of demand from the Click and Collect trial as well as the annualization of the Omicron COVID variant impact on footfall last year suggests that LFL performance will remain stronger than expected. The increased number of Christmas ranges at Primark will benefit from the trading down mentality and see further market share gains over the period."

Cochrane also pointed to improving trends with AB Foods' guidance as an indication that there is reduced risk of any further downgrades in January with the trading update.

On valuation, Deutsche Bank thinks AB Foods can outperform given the current 13X 2023 PE multiple.

Shares of AB Foods rose 2.27% in afternoon trading on Wednesday in London.