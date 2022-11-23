Consolidated Communications announces extension of revolving credit facility
Nov. 23, 2022 8:07 AM ETConsolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) to execute on its Fiber-to-the-Premise expansion plan to upgrade 1.6M locations by the end of 2025.
- Consolidated has extended the maturity of its $250 million revolving credit facility by two years from 2025 to 2027, subject to springing maturity, and enhanced its financial flexibility under the Revolver.
- To date, the Co. has extended fiber to roughly 34% of its residential and small business locations, up from 10% at the end of 2020.
- The Co. positioned with significant liquidity and substantial financial flexibility to continue executing on fiber expansion plan.
- As a result of these transactions, Consolidated faces no debt maturities until 2027.
