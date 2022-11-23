Awakn to open larger clinic site in Oslo as part of Nordic expansion
Nov. 23, 2022 8:12 AM ETAwakn Life Sciences Corp. (AWKNF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Awakn Life Sciences (OTCQB:AWKNF) said it signed a 5-year lease to open a larger Awakn Clinics Oslo.
- The move to the new Oslo premises is the first stage of Awakn's Nordic expansion plans.
- The Canadian company added that the new site will be a 6-treatment room clinic near the center of Oslo and will replace the existing clinic.
- The clinic will have increased capacity to treat clients and will also provide the potential to deliver research and clinical trials on site, according to the company.
- The clinic will be led by Lowan Stewart, Awakn's Regional Director of the Nordics. The company noted that Stewart was responsible for adopting ketamine therapy into the public healthcare system in Norway.
- Awakn is focused on developing a ketamine-assisted therapy to treat alcohol use disorder.
- The clinic is expected to be completed in early 2023 with the opening expected in Q2.
- The company noted that the next part in its Nordic expansion is expected to be a clinic opening in Trondheim next year.
