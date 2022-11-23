Raymond James analyst Wilma Burdis downgraded Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) to Market Perform from Strong Buy as the stock approaches her price target of $115.

The company's stock closed Tuesday regular-session trading at $108.56. YTD, Prudential (PRU) shares have outperformed by slipping only 1.2%, compared with the broader Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) -9.3%, and the S&P 500 -17% as seen in this chart.

Providing takeaways from Raymond James's meeting with Prudential (PRU) Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey, Burdis noted that the insurer aims to double earnings contribution from higher growth businesses, primarily PGIM and emerging markets, to 30% by year-end 2023. In addition, "its diverse businesses have growth opportunities in multiple markets, (not just PGIM and emerging markets)," she wrote in a note to clients.

The company is open to M&A of all sizes, but potential deals need to add value for shareholders.

It has multiple levers to generate capital, such as by using captive reinsurance or divesting variable annuity or life blocks.

On the downside, its statutory capital generation faces pressure this year "as PRU posted a ~$(1.4)B guaranteed universal life charge in 2Q22 and higher interest rates are creating a near-term non-economic strain on capital," which the life insurance industry is working with regulators on, she wrote.

Burdis's Market Perform rating jibes with the Quant rating of Hold and the average Wall Street rating.

SA contributor JR Research explains why Prudential's (PRU) valuations are more well-balanced now than they were in September.