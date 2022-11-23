Carvana stock rises on insider buying activity

Nov. 23, 2022 8:16 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor5 Comments

Used Car Seller Carvana Lays Off Over 10 Percent Of Workforce

Joe Raedle

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares surged in pre-market trading after the disclosure of a purchase of stock by Chief Product Officer Daniel Gill amounting to over $1M.

A Form 4 filing published on Wednesday revealed that Gill purchased 133K shares of Carvana (CVNA) at an average price of $7.62. The total cost of the purchase equates to approximately $1.01M. The transaction date on the document is listed as Monday, November 21.

Shares of the Arizona-based online auto retailer rose 8.09% during Wednesday’s premarket trading. 

Read more on recent workforce reductions at Carvana.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.