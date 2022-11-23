Carvana stock rises on insider buying activity
Nov. 23, 2022 8:16 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor5 Comments
Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares surged in pre-market trading after the disclosure of a purchase of stock by Chief Product Officer Daniel Gill amounting to over $1M.
A Form 4 filing published on Wednesday revealed that Gill purchased 133K shares of Carvana (CVNA) at an average price of $7.62. The total cost of the purchase equates to approximately $1.01M. The transaction date on the document is listed as Monday, November 21.
Shares of the Arizona-based online auto retailer rose 8.09% during Wednesday’s premarket trading.
