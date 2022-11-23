Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) shares rose on Wednesday as Bank of America upgraded the music entertainment company one day after its fourth-quarter results led to a 15% gain in the stock.

Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich raised her rating on Warner Music Group (WMG) to neutral from underperform and raised her price target to $33 from $23, noting that the company looks to have turned the corner after several one-time issues impacted its fiscal 2022.

"As we head into [fiscal 2023], we believe [Wall Street] expectations are appropriately calibrated as WMG’s headwinds are either known (e.g. foreign exchange) or will be lapped in [fiscal 2023] (e.g. new [digital service providers] renewal, Russia impact, etc.) which should drive a re-acceleration in streaming growth," Reif Ehrlich wrote in a note to clients.

Reif Ehrlich added that there are "several upcoming catalysts" that could drive upside to estimates, including emerging streaming deal renewals and price increases at digital service providers.

Warner Music Group (WMG) shares gained 1.9% to $31.67 in premarket trading.

In addition, Reif Ehrlich raised her revenue and adjusted OIBDA estimates in 2023 for Warner Music Group to $6.06B and $1.2B, up from previous estimates of $6B and $1.19B, respectively.

Earlier this month, it was reported Warner Music Group (WMG) and its peers had asked TikTok to share its advertising revenue and boost the royalty payouts for their music libraries.

