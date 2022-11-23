Elys Game Technology granted conditional license approval in Ohio
Nov. 23, 2022 8:21 AM ETElys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) was granted conditional approval for Type C sports gaming proprietor licensure from the Ohio Casino Control Commission for a period of 5 years effective January 1, 2023.
- The company has commenced programming of its technology platform to comply with betting compliance specifications of the Ohio Lottery and has entered into an agreement to purchase 100 point of sale terminals and 100 self-service betting terminals for installation at host locations throughout Ohio.
- The company is committed to processing any further requirements and certifications to commence operations as soon as practicable, and to providing the best possible product for sports bettors and for our host operators in Ohio.
- Shares are trading down 5.96% premarket.
