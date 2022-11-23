Atlas Air takes delivery of new Boeing 747-8 freighter
Nov. 23, 2022 8:21 AM ETAtlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Atlas Air, a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) has taken delivery of a Boeing 747-8 Freighter.
- This aircraft is the third of four new Boeing 747-8 Freighters Atlas Air ordered in January 2021 and is the first of two 747-8Fs Atlas Air will operate for its customer Kuehne+Nagel under a long-term agreement.
- "Together with the very last 747-8F that we named ‘Empower.’, these aircraft will support our customers with reliable and flexible solutions globally, continuing the legacy of the most incredible aviation programs in history." said Yngve Ruud, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel, responsible for Air Logistics.
